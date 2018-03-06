NLA PREMIER 50 OVERS CRICKET RESULTS

Victors (1) and Guardian General Saints won second round matches in the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division 50-overs Cricket Championship last weekend.

Victors (1) beat Police (2) by 159 runs. The scores: Victors (1) piled up 251 for 7 off 50-overs; Lauron Francois 58, Chrisroy John 37, Tilron Harry 33 not out; Nigel Scott 2 for 27, Romario Bibby 2 for 45.

Police (2) responded with 92 off 20.4-overs; Desron Maloney made 37; Alston Bobb grabbed 8 for 27.

Guardian General Saints defeated Providence Electronics Solution North Leeward by 3 wickets.

The scores: Providence Electronics Solution North Leeward 160 off 38.3-overs; Donald Delpeche 52, Shamon Hooper 38, Allison Samuel 32; Jeremy Haywood 2 for 16, Kellon Davis 2 for 23, T-Ran Simon 2 for 30.

Guardian General Saints 162 for 7 off 41.3-overs; Romel Currency 59, Rayon Williams 28, T-Ran Simon 26; Winston Samuel 3 for 19, Shamon Hooper 2 for 40.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related