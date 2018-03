Cane End Primary School won the Marriaqua leg as the 2018 Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Skills Festival got underway at the Hard Court of the Cane End Primary.

Cane End Primary amassed 685 points, second was Richland Park Government with 526 points, Evesham Methodist third with 446 points, and fourth Marriaqua Government on 436 points.

Primary Schools in the North Windward area will compete in that Group on Thursday 8th March.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related