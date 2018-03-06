SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the SVG Masters Football Championship On Saturday at Victoria Park, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters defeated Vintage Gold Masters 4-2, Guardian General Barrouallie Masters beat SESCO Masters 4-nil, and Bequia Masters and Third World Richmond Hill United Masters played to a two all draw.

On Sunday, South Leeward Masters gained a 3-1 win over the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters, Sion Hill Masters outclassed Layou Masters 4-nil, and Rock Hard Cement/Howard Marine Calliaqua Masters outplayed Royal Roots Masters beating them 10-1.

This afternoon at 5:00, Third World Richmond Hill United Masters will meet Guardian General Barrouallie Masters, to be followed by matches between COMPUTEC VINCY Masters and SESCO Masters and Royal Roots Masters against South Leeward Masters. Matches are also at Victoria Park.







