The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Rowing Association held a Workshop on Rowing this morning at the X-PERT Conference Room Upstairs the Music Centre on Back Street here in Kingstown between 9:15 and 12 noon.

It was conducted by Sallie Malt of the International Rowing Federation (FISA), and Clare Barrell of UK Sport, and covered the Introduction to Rowing and Sport Development.







