The CARIB/COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship took place yesterday, when 1998 Hillside Rollers and Shooting Stars played to a goalless draw at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Last weekend, COMPUTEC Dream FC beat COMPUTEC Older Boys 3-1, and Street Kickers won by default over Royal Roots.

This afternoon at 4:30, Grove Street Catalans will meet AC Roma FC at the same venue.







