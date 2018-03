Sparta FC (2) of Diamonds Village and Mt. Grenan United played to a two all draw yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Kenvorn Cuffy and Shaquille Fergus netted a goal each for Sparta FC (2) of Diamonds Village.

The goals for Mt. Grenan United were scored by Shemron Phillips and Kimani Peters.

This afternoon at 4:15, Overland FC will meet Caesar’s Real Estate (1) also at the Biabou Playing Field.







