MS YVETTE DEBRA NEVERSON better known as DEBBIE BRUCE formerly of Clare Valley died in the USA on Tuesday February 13th at the age of 55. The funeral for the late MS YVETTE DEBRA NEVERSON better known as DEBBIE BRUCE formerly of Clare Valley takes place on Sunday March 11th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Clare Valley. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

Transportation for persons wishing to attend the funeral will be provided by the van Rising Sun which leaves Kingstown at 1pm.







