There were victories for Sion Hill Juniors and Green Hill Sports and Cultural Club yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose in the National Netball Championships.

Sion Hill Juniors dominated their match against Jaguars Netters beating them 34-2 in the 4th Division, and Green Hill Sports and Cultural Club defeated National Properties Netters 43-26 in the 2nd Division.

The Championship will continue on Friday afternoon when New Era Pepper Stars will oppose Maple (4) in the 3rd Division, and Island Blends Maple will play against Everready Future Stars in the 2nd Division.

Both matches will be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose with the first game scheduled to start at 5:00 in the afternoon.







