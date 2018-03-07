NLA FIRST DIVISION 50 OVERS CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for Edward Conliffe Belfongo, Smashers and E & J North Windward Youths last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority First Division 50-overs Cricket Championship.

Edward Conliffe had an eight-wicket win over Strike Eagles.

The scores: Strike Eagles 67 off 19-overs; Edward Lewis 21, Javid Wilson 20; Andre Hunte 4 for 7, Travis Cumberbatch 4 for 13, Edward Conliffe Belfongo 71 for 2 off 7.3-overs; Javerneen Browne 44, Calbert Simon 20 not out.

Smashers defeated Combined Youths by 59 runs.

The scores: Smashers 172 off 30.2-overs; Ronald Scott 71, Cuthbert Springer 40; Nickie Antoine 4 for 42, Jeron Wyllie 3 for 42, Combined Youths 113 off 25.1-overs; Javid Harry 23, Romano Mars and Ricky Antoine 22 runs each; Javid Harry 4 for 20, Darren Russell 3 for 31.

Victors (2) went under to E & J North Windward Youths by 79 runs.

The scores: E & J North Windward Youths 178 off 25.1-overs; Sealroy Williams 80, Vinod Da Souza; Luke Wilson 3 for 42, Zivan Walker 48, Ian Allen 2 for 16, Victors (2) 99 for 5; Sealroy Williams 5 for 28, Denson Hoyte 2 for 3.







