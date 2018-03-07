SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Guardian General Barrouallie Masters secured a 3-2 win over Third World Richmond Hill United Masters yesterday in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship at Victoria Park.

In other results, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters had a 2-1 victory over SESCO Masters and Royal Roots Masters and South Leeward Masters played to a one all draw.

This afternoon at 5:00, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters will meet Sion Hill Masters, to be followed by matches between Layou Masters and Rock Cement/Howard’s Marine Calliaqua Masters, and Bequia Masters against Vintage Gold Masters. Matches are also played at Victoria Park.







