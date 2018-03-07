VINCENTIAN JOURNALIST HONOURED

Vincentian Journalist, Kenville Horne is again being honoured for his Community Work with the Commonwealth “Points of Light” Award from Queen Elizabeth 11 in recognition of his voluntary work in the Community of Rose Hall through Sports.

Horne used Cricket and Football to help Youths in the Rose Hall Community to avoid idleness and develop life skills.

He is currently in Washington DC and said he was overwhelmed. He want to dedicate the award to all the Youths that have been involved in his program and to the Individuals and Organisatons which have supported them.

Horne expressed gratitude to Senator Julian Francis, the Mustique Charitable Trust, the St. Vincent Brewery Limited, LIME SVG and the Rotary Club of St. Vincent South.

In 2015 Horne was awarded with the prestigious Queen’s Young Leader Award.

The Commonwealth Points of Life Award is presented by Her Majesty, the Queen, as Head of the Commonwealth to thank inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond.

One outstanding volunteer from each of Commonwealth country will be recognised with a Commonwealth Points of Light Award ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in April.







