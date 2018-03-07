VITA MALT FOGSCO NETBALL RESULTS

Georgetown Secondary School Seniors and Sandy Bay Attackers recorded victories yesterday in the Vita Malt Friends of Georgetown Sports and Cultural Organisation (FOGSCO) Netball Championship at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown.

Georgetown Secondary School Seniors had a 19-11 victory over Strick Strikers, and Sandy Bay Attackers beat Georgetown Secondary School Juniors 30-11.

Last weekend’s results, Ball Warriors defeated Caesar’s Real Estate 34-22, Bucky Auto Shop had the better of Hard Knocks 38-17, and LP Girls won from Dynamic Girls 48-23.

The Championship will continue on Saturday at the same venue.







