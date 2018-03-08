SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Defending champions, Technical and Vocational and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies will contest the Final of this year’s St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College QUICKCASH Volleyball Championship at the Villa Campus of the College tomorrow afternoon at 3:00.

In yesterday’s semi-finals, Technical and Vocational defeated the Division of Teacher Education 25-23, 25-11, and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies beat Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies 25-23, 31-29 to earn places in the Final.

The Third Place Play-off between Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies and the Division of Teacher Education will also be played tomorrow afternoon at 2:00.

The Presentation Ceremony will take place immediately after tomorrow’s Final.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related