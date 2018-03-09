NLA BAGGA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Five matches are on the cards to be played tomorrow and Sunday in this year’s National Lotteries Authority Barrouallie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Keartons Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, Challengers will meet BRAGGA DAT and Warriors will clash with Lauders at 3:00.

On Sunday morning at 9:30, the Prisons Department will play against Dr. Thomas Injectors; at 12:30 Questelles Police Youth Club will face-off with Keartons United; and Surprises will take on the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police at 3:00.

16 Teams are taking part in the Championship and will compete in two Groups.







