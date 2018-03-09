SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL CLOSING

This year’s St. Vincent and the Grenadines College QUICKCASH Volleyball Championship will climax this afternoon with the third Place Play-off and Final at the Villa Campus of the College.

The third Place Play-off will feature Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies and the Division of Teacher Education at 2:00, to be followed by the Final between Defending Champions, Technical and Vocational and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 3:00.

The Presentation Ceremony will take place immediately after this afternoon’s Final.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related