Over the weekend in the North Leeward Netball Championship at the Petit Bordel Secondary School’s Hard Court, Dynamic Girls defeated Star Girls (2) 34-9.

Shannel Mc Kie netted 23 goals from 36 attempts for Dynamic Girls.

Campden Park Warriors beat Peto Girls 39-26. Kelesha Barbour scored 30 goals from 34 tries.

The Championship will continue next weekend.







