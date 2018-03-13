MR CECIL URIASH CUMBERBATCH better known as CECIL JAMES, LEADER JAMES and PASTOR CUMBERBATCH of Belair died on Monday March 5th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 17th at the St. Elizabeth Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Belmont. The body lies at the St. Peter’s Spiritual Church at Belair from 10:00 to 11:00 am for viewing and at the St. Elizabeth Baptist Church from noon for viewing and tributes. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.

All Spiritual Baptists attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform.

Transportation for persons attending the funeral will be provided by I-KO Gaymes. The bus leaves the sugar corner junction in Belair at 11:45 am.







