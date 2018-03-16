MRS ALAMAIDA LEWIS better known as MISS BAPTISTE and MISS PEGGY of Coconut Range, Campden Park formerly of Green Hill died on Tuesday March 6th at the age of 87. The funeral for the late MRS ALAMAIDA LEWIS better known as MISS BAPTISTE and MISS PEGGY of Coconut Range, Campden Park formerly of Green Hill takes place on Sunday march 18th at the Evangelical Church, Top Questelles. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

Transportation will be provided by the Van ANGEL and will leave Green Hill at 1:00 pm







