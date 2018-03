MRS MARVA-LYN CHAMBERS formerly of Barrouallie died in California, USA on Sunday March 4th. The funeral for the late MRS MARVA-LYN CHAMBERS formerly of Barrouallie takes place on Tuesday March 20th at the Church in the Hill in Los Anglos, California. The service begins at 3pm. Burial will be in California, USA.







