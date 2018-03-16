SVG NETBALL ASSOCIATION

Doris Mc Intosh has been re-elected President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association for a second consecutive term.
Mc Intosh and three other members of the Executive were re-elected unopposed at the Association’s Annual General Meeting at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School at Richmond Hill here in Kingstown yesterday afternoon.
Natasha Sandy was re-elected unopposed at 1st Vice President. Netako Quammie will continue as Treasurer after also being re-elected unopposed. Ruth-Ann Williams was also re-elected unopposed as Honorary Secretary.
The other members elected to the Committee of Management are:
Geshell Peters, 1st Vice President.
Thelma Foster, Games Secretary.
Skiddy Francis-Crick, Public Relations Officer.
With Cheryl Alexander and O’Neil Cockburn as Committee Members.
Yesterday’s Annual General Meeting also received and adopted the Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2017.
