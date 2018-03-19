BIABOU FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Hairoun Biabou Football League Dondre Smith netted twice as Pride and Joy (1) defeated Overland FC 2-1 yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goal for Overland was scored by Terris Joseph.

Walvaroo City gained a 4-nil victory over Mt. Grenan. Goals were scored by Dorian Dallaway, Brad Richards, Juma Gilkes and Enrique Millington.

On Saturday, Deshawn Kydd and Kenya Trimmingham scored a goal each as Biabou United beat Lauders FC 2-nil, and defending champions, SV United of Georgetown had a 1-nil win over Brotherhood FC, through a goal scored by Jamal Blake.

Grove Street Ballers will meet Pride and Joy (1) in this afternoon’s match at 4:30 also at the Biabou Playing Field.







