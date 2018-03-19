NATIONAL WOMEN’S CRICKET RESULTS

United Survivors and JG Tigress are joint champions in this year’s National Women’s Super/40 Cricket Championship which ended over the weekend.

United Survivors defeated Super Strikers by 98 runs after Strikers playing with only eight players.

The scores: United Survivors 204 for 1 in a match reduced to 30-overs because of a late start; Samantha Lynch 89 not out, Cordel Jack 76 not out.

Super Strikers 106 off 17.5-overs; Juliana Nero 26; Cordel Jack 4 for 19.

In the other scheduled match, JG Tigress had an easy victory, winning by default over Radcliffe Girls, who was unable to feel the minimum number of players.

Both, United Survivors and JG Tigress finished the Championship with nine points to share the Title.







