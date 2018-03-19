TEAM ATHLETICS SVG NAMED TEAM FOR CARIFTA

Team Athletics SVG has named a 12-member team for this year’s CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas from March 30th to April 2nd.

The Squad comprises:

Under-20 Girls – Shafiqua Maloney for the 200-metres, 400-metres and the 4 x 400-metres Relay; Krystal Foster for the Shot Put and Discuss; Annicea Richards for the 4 x 400-metres Relay; Daria Matthias for the 100-metres and 200-metres; Tamara Woodley for the 800-metres, 4 x 400-metres Relay; and Zita Vincent for the 800-metres, 1500-metres and 4 x 400-metres Relay.

Under-17 Girls, Ulanda Lewis for the 100-metres and 200-metres.

Under-20 Boys, Desroy Jordan for the 800-metres and 1500-metres and Yonick Murray for the 400-metres.

Under-20 Boys, Handel Roban for the 400-metres and 800-metres; Jevonie Lavia for the High Jump, and Uroy Ryan for the High Jump.

The Team will be managed by Chantel Legair and coached by Rawlson Morgan.







