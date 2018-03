In the Hairoun Biabou Football League, Kemron Osment netted a hat-trick as Grove Street Ballers defeated Pride and Joy (2), 3-2 yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goals for Pride and Joy (2) were scored by Orlando Trimmingham and Conville Keir.

This afternoon’s match will be between Downstreet United and Mozambique Boys at 4:30 also at the Biabou Playing Field.







