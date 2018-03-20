MISS GRACE AH-DELINA GABRIEL better known as GRACEY and MOTHER of New Montrose formerly of Barrouallie died on Wednesday 14th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 24th at the St. Peter’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Dasent Cottage, Old Montrose. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van SWAYZO of Largo Height and will take person to and from the funeral.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related