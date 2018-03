MS VIDA CYNTHIA BULZE better known as AUNTY MORNA of Barrouallie and Walliabou formerly of Old Montrose died on Tuesday March 13th at the age of 74. The funeral for the late MS VIDA CYNTHIA BULZE better known as AUNTY MORNA of Barrouallie and Walliabou formerly of Old Monstrose takes place on Monday March 26th at the Rambally Chapel in St. Lucia.







