The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will meet with member Clubs this afternoon at the Conference Room of its Headquarters on Grenville Street, Kingstown at 5:00.

On the Agenda is the 2018 Fixtures and Calendar of Tournament and the Rules for the Tournaments.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Referees Association will also brief Clubs on the changes to FIFA’s Regulations.







