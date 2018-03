The FLOW National Netball Championships took place yesterday afternoon, when Star Girls defeated Maple (4) 37-26 in Division (3) at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Q-Tech Solutions Netters beat the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police (2) 59-25 in the Second Division.

This afternoon at 5:00, Nice Radio Clinchers will take on SVG General Maple in Division (3), and at 5:45, ASCO will come against Dutch Lady Clinchers.







