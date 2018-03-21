ICT-Week SVG

Activities to Mark ICT Week are continuing here today, under the theme: 21st Century Government.

The activities are being hosted by the Government of St.Vincent and the Grenadines, in collaboration with the Caribbean Telecommunications Union, CTU.

The main focus of ICT Week is on the steps that need to be taken by Caribbean Governments to accelerate the implementation of 21st Century Government.

The week of activities is being attended by Permanent Secretaries and Chief Technical Officers of Ministries responsible for ICT in St Vincent and the Grenadines and throughout the Region, as well as Regulators, Internet Service Providers, Private Sector, Civil Society and members of the Judiciary.

Addressing the official opening ceremony held at the Beachcombers Hotel last night, Minister responsible for Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves, pointed to the need for a greater level of co-ordination in the development of ICT in the region.

Minister Gonsalves said the week of activities is an opportunity to take concrete action to enhance the benefits of ICT.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related