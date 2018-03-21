LIBERTY LODGE OPENING

The newly renovated Liberty Lodge Boys Training Center, was officially opened this morning as part of Phase Two of the Juvenile Justice Reform Project.

The main objective of the project is to expand the use of Rehabilitation and Restorative practices, in providing services and support for children who come into contact with the law.

Minister of Social Development Frederick Stephenson described the opening as a momentous occasion for his Ministry and by extension, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said the Ministry intends to work assiduously with all stakeholders, to ensure that children are protected and

that during the next sitting of Parliament, the Child Protection Bill will receive its first reading.

The Liberty Lodge Boys Training Center was opened in 1969 by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related