NAVY-SWIMMING

Vincentians who have an interest in being recruited by the Royal British Navy will have to ensure that they can swim.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce says the ability to swim is a major requirement that must be met for joining the Navy.

A release from the Ministry says the Chief Recruitment Officer of the Royal British Navy has stated that recent recruits from St. Vincent and the Grenadines are either unable to swim or are weak swimmers and have failed the swimming test.

It says if the Recruit fails the swimming test, he/she may be asked to return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Ministry is strongly encourages persons interested in joining the Royal British Navy to become enrolled in local swimming programmes to ensure that their swimming meets the requirements.

The Royal British Navy offers qualified Vincentians several opportunities aimed at personal and career development with over one hundred roles available.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related