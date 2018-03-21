NLA FIRST DIVISION CRICKET RESULTS

In the National Lotteries Authority First Division Cricket Championship, Smashers and Radcliffe Too won Quarter-final matches last weekend.

Smashers advanced to the semi-finals with a narrow 16-run victory over Rudy’s Electrical Unique Warriors.

The scores: Smashers 155 off 22.3-overs; Cousin Lavia 42; Joseph Medford 4 for 39 Issac Haywood 41, Rudy’s Electrical Unique Warriors 139 off 40.1-overs; Jerlani Neil 24, Sylvester Vanloo 21; Darren Lewis 4 for 29, Kesworth Lewis 2 for 34.

Radcliffe Too had a comfortable 8-wicket win over Combined Youths.

The scores: Combined Youths 113 off 27.4-overs; Romando Mars 26; Shorn Browne 4 for 39, Kensley Joseph 3 for 36, Radcliffe Too 114 for 2 off 16.5-overs; Colvid King 44 not out.

The next Quarter-final matches will be played next Sunday featuring Keegan’s Bequia X1 against E & J Construction North Windward Youths, and Edward Conliffe Belfongo versus Police (1).







