In the Vita Malt Friends of Georgetown Sports and Cultural Organisation (FOGSCO) Netball Championship, Hard Knocks defeated Georgetown Secondary School Juniors 26-19 yesterday at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown.

In another match yesterday, Georgetown Secondary School Seniors squeezed past Sandy Bay Secondary School 25-22.

The Championship will continue on Saturday also at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown.







