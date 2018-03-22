BIABOU FOOTBALL RESULTS

Eight goals were scored yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field as Cane End Gunners and Bruce Law Chambers Joppers FC played to a four all draw in the Hairoun Biabou Football League.

Omar Thomas and Jerral McMaster scored two goals each for Cane End Gunners.

There was a goal each by Cardis Ollivierre, Vertis Walker, Tinron Prince, and Mark Browne for Bruce Law Chambers Joppers FC.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1) will play against Biabou Stingers also at the Biabou Playing Field.







