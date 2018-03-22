MS AGNES FRANKLYN BARBOUR better known as MARMA and TOWN GIRL of Glebe Hill, Barrouallie died on Thursday March 8th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 25th at the New Testament Church of God at Kearton’s Hill, Barrouallie. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery. Transportation for persons wishing to attend the funeral will be provided by the following vans: – Detention which will transport persons from Lowmans Leeward and Hi-grade and Joan which will transport persons from Stubbs.







