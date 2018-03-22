NLA PRIMARY SCHOOLS ATHLETICS RESULTS

The Kingstown Preparatory School retained the Title in the National Lotteries Authority Primary Schools Athletics Championships at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday.

The Kingstown Prep School Students won the Girls Division with 166 points, second was Stefanie Browne Primary of Union Island with 116, Buccament Bay Primary third with 103, fourth Calliaqua Anglican on 60, and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic fifth on 59 points.

The Boys Division was won by Buccament Bay Primary with 140 points, second Kingstown Prep School with 110, third Questelles Government with 93, while Stefanie Browne Primary fourth with 83, and Layou Government fifth on 76 points.

The overall Champions, the Kingstown Prep School with 276 points, second Buccament Bay Primary 243 points, Stefanie Browne Primary third with 199, fourth Questelles Government 150, and the Layou Government fifth with 126 points.

The Victor Ludorum was Rolando Richards of Calliaqua Anglican Primary, and the victrix Ludorum was Kye Williams of the Kingstown Prep School.

Twenty-five Secondary Schools competed in today’s Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships also at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex which started at 9:00 this morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related