SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the 1st semi-final Place match of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship, a goal each by Bevan Burgin and Lawrence Spence gave Vintage Gold Masters a 2-1 victory over the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters last night at Victoria Park.

The goal for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police was scored by J. Ash.

Also, SESCO Masters beat Bequia Masters 6-1 in the last preliminary match.

Tyrone Prince, and Emerald Bailey netted two goals each, and there were a goal each by Bertram Pitt and Osborne Dennie for SESCO Masters.

The Championship will continue on Sunday evening, with the 2nd Place semi-final between Third World Richmond Hill United and Royal Roots at 6:00.

That will be followed by a Friendly match between Avenues United Club and the National Under-20 Team. Avenues United Club is using the Friendly matches in preparation for the Caribbean Club Championship next month.







