In the Hairoun Biabou Football League Glenroy Fraser and Bertie Bramble netted a goal each as Biabou Stingers narrowly defeated Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1) 2-1 yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field.

Chavel Cunningham registered the goal for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1).

This afternoon at 4:30, Sparta FC (2) will meet Overland FC at the Biabou Playing Field.







