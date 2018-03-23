NATIONAL FUTSAL FOOTBALL OPENING MATCHES

The National Futsal Championship will open tomorrow evening at 7:00 at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown with six matches in Zone “A” of the Championship.

The Zone comprises Owia FC, Brownstown United, Sparta FC, and DESCO Strikers.

After an Opening Ceremony, Sparta FC will meet DESCO Strikers at 7:30, Owia FC will oppose Brownstown United at 8:35, Sparta FC will play against Brownstown United at 9:10, DESCO Strikers will meet Owia F.C at 9:55, Sparta F.C will face Owia F.C at 10:40, while Brownstown United will clash with DESCO Strikers at 11:30.

Twenty-four First Division Clubs here will compete in six Zones of the Championship. The top two teams from each Zone and the 4 best third-placed teams will advance to the Quarter-finals from which the semi-finals and finalists will emerge.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related