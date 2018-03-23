NLA PREMIER & 1ST DIVISION CRICKET FIXTURES

Another three matches are scheduled to be played in the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division 50-overs Cricket Championship on Sunday.

Team Rivals will clash with Police Two at the Arnos Vale (1) Playing Field, while Providence Electronics Solutions North Leeward will face FLOW Radcliffe at the Cumberland Playing Field, and at the Park Hill Playing Field, Victors (1) will face Guardian General Saints. The last two Quarter-Final matches in the First Division will also be played on Sunday.

At Arnos Vale (2), Keegan’s Bequia X1 will play against E & J Robertson Construction North Windward Youths and at the Stubbs Playing Field, Edward Conliffe Belfongo will oppose Police (1).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related