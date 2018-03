Kingstown Government School with 541 points won the Kingstown leg of the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Skills Festival at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose on Wednesday.

Second was the Kingstown Preparatory School with 533, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic third with 523, fourth the Lodge Village Government on 481 points.

Primary Schools in the South Leeward area contested their leg at the Questelles Hard Court at 9:00 this morning.







