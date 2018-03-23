SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE ATHLETICS MEET

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College QUICK/CASH/National Lotteries Authority Athletics Championships will be held at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex today at 9.30 a. m.

Athletes from the Divisions of the College will compete in 26 Track and Field Events for Men and Women.

The Divisions involved are defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies, Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, the Technical and Vocational Education, the Division of Nursing Education and the Division of Teacher Education.







