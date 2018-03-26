FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

Last weekend, in the 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships, OSCO Ball Warriors won by default over Island Blends Success; Prime Consultant 3J’s Valley Strikers defeated Irie Travel Vets Sports Club 30-10, and OSCO Ball Warriors beat Prime Consultant 3J’s Valley Strikers 35-18.

The Second Division match between the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police (2) and Nice Radio Clinchers had to be suspended because of heavy rain and will continue on Wednesday afternoon at 5:00.

This afternoon, Maple (4) and the National Under-16 will clash in Division (3) at 5:00, and North Leeward Stars will play against Island Blends Maple in the Second Division at 5:45.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related