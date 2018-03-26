NATIONAL FUTSAL FOOTBALL OPENING MATCHES

The National Futsal Tournament opened at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown last Saturday. Sparta F.C with two wins and a draw and Owia United, with a victory and two draws topped Zone “A” to advance to the next round of the Competition.

Sparta F.C beat DESCO Strikers 9-2, won by default from Brownstown, and drew 2-2 with Owia United. Owia United won by default from Brownstown, drew 3-3 with DESCO Strikers, and also drew their other game 2-2 with Sparta F.C. It is not known why Brownstown failed to turn out for any of their matches.

Sparta FC’s Keno Matthews with three goals was the leading scorer in the opening matches, but the outstanding performance came in the match between Sparta F.C and Owia United, whose goal-keeper brought off some great saves.







