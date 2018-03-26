SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE ATHLETICS RESULTS

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies won the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College QUICK/ CASH/National Lotteries Authority Athletics Championships at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex on Friday when Athletes from the College competed in 26 Track and Field Events for Men and Women.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies amassed a total of 304 points. Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies placed second with a total of 224 points, while the Division of Teacher Education took the third spot with 131 points.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies also walked away with the Male and Female Divisional honors, with a tally of 158 point in the Male Division and 110 points by their Female counterparts.

Shantel Williams of Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies copped the Award for the Female Meet Champion with 42 points; winning the Long Jump event and placing Second in the 100, 200 and 400-metres Events. Darria Matthias also of Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies was the runner up with 30 points. Najima Burgin of Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies grabbed the Male Meet Champion award with 23 points; winning the male Long Jump and placing second in the 100-metres Event. Yonick Murray of Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies placed second with 20 points.

Twelve records went by the wayside during Friday’s event. In the Female Division, Darria Matthias eclipsed the old 200-metres mark of 25.34 seconds, as she ran 25.33 seconds. Matthias also set a new 60m record with a time for 7.79 seconds. The record stood at 7.90 seconds. Tamara Woodley 59.49 seconds bettered the previous 1:03.93.44 time in the 400-metres. Woodley also broke the 800-metres record which previously stood at 2:37.31 second, with a run of 2:36.38 seconds.

Shantel Williams Long Jump of 4.78-metres, bettered that of 4.75 set in 2016. The sixth record broken in Female Division was in the High Jump, by Angel Woods who jumped 1.40-metres, icing past the previous record of 1.30-metres.

Records in the Male Division were broken by Lemus Christopher in the High Jump event, as he surpassed the previous record of 1.85-metres with a jump of 1.90-metres. Yonick Murray broke the records in the 200-metres and 400-metres events, clocking a time of 22.17 seconds, bettering the previous 200-metres record of 22.53 seconds. His run of 49.85 surpass the previous 400-metres record of 50.66. The Male Shot Putt record of 11.52-metres was smashed by Tarique Compton and now stands at 12.56-metres.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies cruised past the 4×400 relay record time of 3:36.24 as they ran 3:33.57 seconds in that event. The final record broken in Male division was in the 4×100-metres by Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies who got to the finish line in 44.34 seconds, faster than the previous record of 45.02 seconds.







