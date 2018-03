Yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League, Walvaroo City conquered Pride and Joy (1), 4-nil at the Biabou Playing Field.

Brad Richards, Dorian Dallaway and Cornel Stracin netted a goal each for Walvaroo City, and they benefitted from an own goal scored by Pride and Joy (1).

At 4:30 this afternoon, Biabou Stingers will meet Pride and Joy (2) also at the Biabou Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related