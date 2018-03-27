FOGSCO NETBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

Sandy Bay Attackers squeezed past Caesar’s Real Estate Diamonds 27-25 in one of three matches played last Saturday in the Vita Malt Friends of Georgetown Sports and Cultural Organisation (FOGSCO) Netball Championship at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown.

In the other results, Bucky Auto Shop Attackers breezed past LP Girls 50-29, and Ball Warriors defeated Dynamic Girls 44-23.

At the same venue this afternoon, Georgetown Secondary School Seniors will clash with their Junior counterparts at 4:00, and Sandy Bay Attackers will take on Dynamic Girls at 5:00.







