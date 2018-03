The former St. Vincent and the Grenadines, off-spinner, Dyke Cato has been named a National Cricket Selector here, replacing another former St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Windward Islands Cricketer, Romel Currency who resigned because of other work related commitments.

Currency became a National Cricket Selector in 2016 and served briefly as Chairman of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Youth Selection Committee.







