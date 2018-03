Dougie’s Punch of Cream and DYE-EES Fried Chicken won matches over the weekend in the Primus Mini Mart Largo Height Football Championship at the Largo Height Playing Field.

Defending champions, Dougie’s Punch of Cream narrowly defeated Tanty’s Food and Beverages 3-2, and DYE-EES Fried Chicken defeated TOO-KIES Bakes and Fried Chicken 4-1.







