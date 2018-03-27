NLA BAGGA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Challengers, Buccament, Dr. Thomas Injectors, Prisons and Hill View recorded victories last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Barroaullie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Keartons Playing Field.

On Saturday, Challengers beat the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police by 1 wicket.

The scores: Police 80 off 18.2-overs; Andrew Thomas 18, Colin Stay 12; Hyron Shallow 2 for 3, Trevin Baptiste 2 for 15, Challengers 81 for 9 off 17.3-overs; Winston Baptiste 11 not out, Kemron John 11; Leroy Baptiste 4 for 17, Andrew Thomas 2 for 11.

Buccament gained a 48-run victory over Surprises.

The scores: Buccament 94 for 6 off 20-overs; Renford Quashie 26, Marcus McCoy 21 not out; Calvert Cordice 3 for 6, Surprises 46 off 13.1-overs; Keymo Browne 3 for 13, Lovell Miller 2 for 8.

On Sunday, Dr. Thomas Injectors defeated Sand Crab by 49 runs.

The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 88 off 16-overs; Javon Nero 25 not out, Dextell Lowman 3 for 33, Rohan John 3 for 39, Sand Crab 39 off 14.3-overs; Telvin Lorraine 3 for 7, Javon Nero 2 for 2.

Questelles Police Youth Club (QPYC) sealed a nine-wicket victory over Prisons.

The scores: Prisons 63 off 12-overs; Akeem Shallow 32; Leon Layne 5 for 9, Questelles Police Youth Club (QPYC) 64 for 1 off 11-overs; Dominic Thomas 20 not out, Marcus John 16 not out.

Hill View beat Buccament also by nine wickets.

The scores: Buccament 52 off 19.2-overs; Sydney Mason 3 for 7, Levi Rodney 2 for 9, Hill View 56 for 1 off 13.2-overs; Devon Dickson 23 not out.







